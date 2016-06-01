Man posing as Uber driver robbed woman in Manhattan, NYPD says

The victim escaped the vehicle at a red light on Park Avenue, police said.

Police are on the hunt for a man who they said posed as a Uber driver and robbed a woman in Manhattan last month.

The NYPD said the woman got into a black four-door sedan that she believed was the car she had requested near Mangin and East Houston streets around 1:30 a.m. on May 15 after the man told her he was there to pick her up.

However, police said the woman noticed the driver was not taking her toward her destination. Instead, the driver demanded money while threatening to shoot and sexually assault the woman, according to the NYPD.

The victim waited until they reached a red light on Park Avenue and then escaped the vehicle, police said.

Though the woman was not injured, police said the suspect got away with her cellphone, wallet, $20 in cash, a debit card, a MetroCard and other personal items.

Now, police have released a sketch of the suspect with the hope that someone will come forward and identify him.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-8477.