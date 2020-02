A 22-year-old man was fatally shot while riding his bike in Crown Heights on Wednesday night, police said. The man, …

The man, Carlik McClatchie, was riding on Albany Avenue, near Prospect Place, and appeared to be the intended target, police said. He was shot in the stomach at about 7 p.m.

McClatchie, who lived in East New York, was taken to Interfaith Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

There were no suspects on Thursday.