News Man sets girlfriend on fire in Upper West Side building, NYPD says The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition, cops said. Larry McGloster is being sought after he allegedly set his girlfriend on fire in Manhattan on Tuesday, police said. Photo Credit: NYPD By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com Updated June 13, 2018 9:35 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email A man is being sought after he lit his girlfriend on fire in an Upper West Side apartment building Tuesday night, police said. Larry McGloster, 26, doused the 32-year-old woman with an unknown substance and then set her on fire at about 11:45 a.m. inside the building on Columbus Avenue, near 100th Street, police said. The woman was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, cops said. The NYPD released a photo of McGloster Tuesday night. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.