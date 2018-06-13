A man is being sought after he lit his girlfriend on fire in an Upper West Side apartment building Tuesday night, police said.

Larry McGloster, 26, doused the 32-year-old woman with an unknown substance and then set her on fire at about 11:45 a.m. inside the building on Columbus Avenue, near 100th Street, police said.

The woman was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, cops said.

The NYPD released a photo of McGloster Tuesday night.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.