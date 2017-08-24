Man shot during attempted robbery while sitting in his car in the Bronx, NYPD says

The 35-year-old man was shot in the thigh around 8 a.m., police said.

A man was shot during an attempted robbery while sitting in his car in the Bronx Thursday morning, police said.

The 35-year-old man, who was not identified by cops, was sitting in his vehicle on Bainbridge Avenue near East 207th Street in Norwood around 8 a.m. when a man walked up and tried to rob him, according to an NYPD spokesman.

The suspect then shot the man, hitting him once in the thigh, police said. It remains unclear if the suspect and victim knew each other, they said.

The victim was taken to Saint Barnabas Hospital in stable condition and was expected to survive, according to cops.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction.