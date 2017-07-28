Man shot in buttocks over Bronx parking spot, NYPD says

A man was shot in the buttocks in the Bronx over a parking spot on Friday, July 28, 2017, police said. Photo Credit: Corey Sipkin

A man was shot in the buttocks over an argument about a parking spot in the Bronx early Friday morning, police said.

The 32-year-old man was standing outside his parked car on Plimpton Avenue between West 169th and West 170th streets in Highbridge at about 12:15 a.m.

A red sedan drove up, and the driver asked the man to move his car, but he refused, police said. The driver circled around the block, returned to the spot and shot the 32-year-old man once in the buttocks, according to police.

The victim was taken to Lincoln Medical & Mental Health Center in stable condition, police said.

The driver, an unidentified man, fled the scene.