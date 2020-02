The shooter drove away in what appeared to be a gray SUV.

A 31-year-old man was fatally shot in the head while riding his bicycle in Crown Heights Sunday afternoon, police said.

The man, who was not identified, was riding along Union Street near Utica Avenue about 12:15 p.m. when he was attacked. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The shooter drove away in what appeared to be a gray SUV, police said.