Man slashed in arm inside Lower East Side train station

Police are searching for a suspect who randomly slashed a 25-year-old man in the arm inside a Lower East Side train station in Manhattan Sunday evening.

According to law enforcement sources, the attack occurred on Oct. 20 just after 6 p.m. on the uptown F train platform of the East Houston and Second Avenue station in Lower Manhattan.

Officers from the 9th Precinct and Transit District 4 responded to the scene where the young victim was attacked with a knife slash to his left arm.

EMS brought the injured victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition.

Meanwhile, the perp fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction before police arrived.

The suspect, who remains at large, is described as a dark-skin man who was last seen wearing dark-colored clothing and a blue bandana.

So far, no arrests have been made, but the investigation is ongoing.

Year-to-date through Oct. 13, the 9th Precinct saw a significant drop in felony assaults–12.6%–from the same time period in 2023, according to the latest crime statistics.

However, the precinct reported two homicides this year — one more than the one that occurred in 2023 year to date, according to the data. Overall violent crime in the area is down nearly 27% during the same time comparison.

The incident comes just days after a 15-year-old boy was shot near the Wilson Avenue train station on the L line in Bushwick, Brooklyn, on Friday. The young victim, who was shot in the abdomen, was brought to Cohen Children’s Hospital at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in stable condition.

