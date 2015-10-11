Man smacked woman, tried to steal her phone after fight about crowded 6 train: NYPD

The suspect accused the victim of overcrowding the 6 Train.

Authorities are looking for a man who allegedly smacked a woman on a 6 Train during a dispute about the crowded subway car.

The NYPD says the altercation began when the 22-year-old female victim boarded a 6 Train at the East 59th Street and Lexington Avenue about 9:25 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities say that a verbal dispute broke out after the suspect complained that the woman was overcrowding the subway car.

Police say the suspect then smacked the woman in the face and tried to snatch her cellphone when she used it to take pictures of him at the East 77th Street and Lexington Avenue subway station. He then fled the train, authorities say.

The victim complained of facial pain but refused medical attention, the NYPD says.

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect, who is described as 6 feet tall and 170 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.