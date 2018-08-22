Arrests made in man’s fatal stabbing in Hell’s Kitchen, NYPD says

The man was lying on West 46th Street, near Ninth Avenue, police said.

A man and a woman were arrested in the fatal stabbing of a man, who was found in the middle of a street in Hell’s Kitchen, police said Tuesday.

Video surveillance shows David Gamble, 54, and Chantel Davis, 39, with the victim minutes before he is seen stumbling and collapsing in the middle of West 46th Street, near Ninth Avenue, according to a criminal complaint.

The victim, who did not have any identifying information on him, was found at about 2:50 a.m. Monday, police said. He was stabbed in the chest and had trauma to his face, they said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai West, where he was pronounced dead.

Surveillance footage also shows Davis throwing a knife into the garbage before walking with Gamble into a homeless shelter on West 45th Street, where they live together, the complaint said.

Gamble and Davis were both charged with murder, prosecutors said.