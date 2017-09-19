Man stabs teen in Manhattan after asking for beer, NYPD says

The suspect approached the boy near the Staten Island Ferry Whitehall Terminal, police said.

A man stabbed a 16-year-old boy near the Staten Island Ferry Whitehall Terminal over the weekend after asking the teen for a beer, police said.

The suspect approached the boy at Whitehall and South streets at about 1:25 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, cops said. He asked for a beer, and when the teen did not have one, he stabbed him in the stomach with an unknown object, according to police.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, then fled, running into the South Ferry subway station.

The boy was taken to Bellevue Hospital Center in stable condition, police said.

Surveillance footage of the suspect was released by the NYPD on Tuesday.