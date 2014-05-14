Man talked off Manhattan Bridge

The circumstances surrounding why the man was on the bridge were unclear.

Cops talked an man down from the Manhattan Bridge Wednesday afternoon.

Police said someone called 911 about an emotionally disturbed man at about 2:15 p.m. Officers from the Emergency Services Unit talked the man down from the beams of the bridge and strapped him into a rescue harness.

The circumstances surrounding why the man was on the bridge were unclear. His identity was not released.

At least four officers and a sergeant helped the man down from the bridge. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital Center, police said.