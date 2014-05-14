Man talked off Manhattan Bridge

Cops talked an man down from the Manhattan Bridge Wednesday afternoon.
Police said someone called 911 about an emotionally disturbed man at about 2:15 p.m. Officers from the Emergency Services Unit talked the man down from the beams of the bridge and strapped him into a rescue harness.
The circumstances surrounding why the man was on the bridge were unclear. His identity was not released.
At least four officers and a sergeant helped the man down from the bridge. He was taken to Bellevue Hospital Center, police said.