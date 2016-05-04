Quantcast
Man tried to take gun from officer at Monroe College, NYPD says

Lauren Cook
May 4, 2016
The incident happened around 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday, police said.

Ronald Santos is accused of trying to take an officer's weapon at Monroe College on Tuesday, May 3, 2016, police said.
Ronald Santos is accused of trying to take an officer’s weapon at Monroe College on Tuesday, May 3, 2016, police said. Photo Credit: Newsday / Jonathan Fine

A Bronx man is under arrest after police said he tried to take a gun from a police officer at Monroe College.

According to police, Ronald Santos walked up to the officer, who was on paid duty, at around 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday and tried to remove the officer’s weapon from its holster.

A struggle ensued, but the officer was able to maintain control of the gun, police said. A campus security guard also jumped in to help take Santos into custody, the NYPD said.

The officer sustained a knee injury during the incident and was treated at Jacobi Medical Center, according to police.

Santos is charged with robbery, assault on a police officer, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment and harassment, police said.

