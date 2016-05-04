Man tried to take gun from officer at Monroe College, NYPD says

The incident happened around 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday, police said.

Ronald Santos is accused of trying to take an officer’s weapon at Monroe College on Tuesday, May 3, 2016, police said. Photo Credit: Newsday / Jonathan Fine

A Bronx man is under arrest after police said he tried to take a gun from a police officer at Monroe College.

According to police, Ronald Santos walked up to the officer, who was on paid duty, at around 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday and tried to remove the officer’s weapon from its holster.

A struggle ensued, but the officer was able to maintain control of the gun, police said. A campus security guard also jumped in to help take Santos into custody, the NYPD said.

The officer sustained a knee injury during the incident and was treated at Jacobi Medical Center, according to police.

Santos is charged with robbery, assault on a police officer, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment and harassment, police said.