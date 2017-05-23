Man tries to rape woman after groping her on N train, cops say

The suspect followed his victim out of a subway station and tried to drag her to the ground, police said.

A man who groped a woman on the N train and then followed her out of a Brooklyn station and tried to rape her was arrested on Monday, police said.

Christopher Clemente, 20, was arrested after police released surveillance photos and a physical description of him following the May 5 incident.

Police said Clemente groped the 39-year-old victim on the N train at approximately 4:10 a.m. He then followed her off the train at the Bay Parkway station in Brooklyn and tried to drag her to the ground, police said. After exiting the station, the suspect climbed on top of her and attempted to rape her, according to authorities.

The suspect fled when the victim cried out for help. Clemente now faces attempted rape, forcible touching and sexual abuse charges, police said.