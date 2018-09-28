Gunmen pull daughter away from man, shoot him on Bronx sidewalk, NYPD says

Video of the attack was released by the NYPD.

Three gunmen attacked a man walking with his 3-year-old daughter in broad daylight in the Bronx last week, pulling the child away from him and shooting him in the leg, police said.

The men surrounded the victim on University Avenue, near West 183rd Street in University Heights at about 2:10 p.m. on Sept. 17, police said.

One of them fired at him but missed. Then, as the man tried to run away with his daughter, the gunmen grabbed him, pulled the child away and one of them shot him in the leg, video of the incident shows.

The suspects are then seen running away after the man collapsed on the sidewalk.

The girl was not injured, police said. Her father was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.

The surveillance footage was released by the NYPD on Thursday.