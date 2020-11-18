Thanksgiving donations from Brewer, Hunts Point Market help families have a full holiday | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The line snaked down 120th Street along Marcus Garvey Park in Harlem on Wednesday, where some waited as long as two hours in the cold for food distributed by Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer and Hunts Point merchants as part of the “Hunts Point Give Back” Thanksgiving program.

This year’s even will span nine days over five boroughs, starting in Harlem, in which the organizers will distribute 3,000 bags containing 25,000 pounds of fresh produce.

Of that, 500 bags of fruits and vegetables weighing more than 3500 pounds, were distributed today to needy families in Harlem.

“I always say if we can help, let’s help,” said Philip Grant, general manager of the Hunts Point Market. “People have the need and in times like these, we need to step up and help.”

Brewer handed out the green bags of pre-packed food to those waiting in lines, something she’s done many times in the past, especially before Thanksgiving. She joined a long line of volunteers working to distribute food to the line of people.

“People are hungry and there is a huge increase in the number of people who need food,” Brewer said. “I want to thank the Hunts Point Food Market because this is the best food, it’s not just food, it’s the best. They are very generous and they are doing this in all five borough and we are honored they are doing it here in Manhattan. The need is great, especially Thanksgiving, but we can’t be just Thanksgiving, that’s what is great about the market, but we’ve got many months to go in this awful pandemic.”

Tanya Perkins said she’s waiting on line nearly two hours because “times are hard.”

“This will help my family out and they are working hard and money is hard to keep,” she said, thinking about feeding her granddaughter who lives with her. “This really helps to fill your refrigerator and keep your belly full.”

Cathy Jameison waited in line for two hours and was bundled up to resist the cold.

“I really need it, its’ going to help with vegetables, and hope Ill get a turkey, may be Ill get enough stuff to have a Thanksgiving dinner,” she said. “I’m feeding myself, my neighbors and family, so this is great .”