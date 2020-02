Their spree started in May, police said, with the most recent burglary on Monday afternoon.

Police are looking for two men who stole more than a dozen laptops and other electronics from all over Manhattan.

The men, both about 6-feet-tall, pilfered 13 different locations from as far south as West 29th Street to as far north as East 87th Street. Their spree started in May, police said, with the most recent burglary on Monday afternoon.

The burglaries all took place in the afternoon or evening.