Authorities are investigating a letter that was sent to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office containing white powder and a death threat.

The letter, which the New York Post reported was addressed to “Alvin,” arrived at the DA’s Lower Manhattan office on March 24. The letter, sources say, said “ALVIN: I AM GOING TO KILL YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!!” and contained a small amount of white powder inside.

Police arrived on scene at the office, located at 80 Centre St., and determined that the powder was not dangerous.

“The D.A. has informed the office that it was immediately contained and that the NYPD Emergency Service Unit and the NYC Department of Environmental Protection determined there was no dangerous substance,” said the DA’s office in a statement.

According to NBC News, sources say that the letter was postmarked on Tuesday, March 22, and sent from Orlando, Florida.

The letter comes in the wake of news that a grand jury is considering a potential indictment of former President Donald Trump regarding his alleged role in a hush-money scheme. Bragg has been the subject of criticism from Trump supporters all week, including the former president himself, who called him a “Soros-backed animal” on March 23.