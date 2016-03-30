Manhattan robbery suspects claimed to be taking survey: NYPD

The robbery happened at a home on First Avenue on Feb. 11, police said.

Police have released surveillance images of two suspects wanted in connection with a home robbery in Manhattan.

Police said the man and woman knocked on the 57-year-old victim’s door around 11 p.m. on Feb. 11 and posed as workers conducting a survey.

Once the victim let the two into his First Avenue home in East Harlem, police said they assaulted him and knocked him unconscious.

When the victim woke up hours later, he called police and was taken to Metropolitan Hospital Center for non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the suspects had taken a laptop, iPhone, jewelry, a watch and cash from the victim’s home.

On Wednesday, police released surveillance images of the man and woman from the Chambers Street subway station.

Anyone with information on the suspects is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477.