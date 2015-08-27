‘Manspreading’ continues its contamination of the public realm, now as a word in the online Oxford Dictionaries

The word is among some 1,000 added to oxforddictionaries.com.

“Manspread” — a habit of some male New York subway riders who spread their legs beyond the confine of their hips to take up two, or even three, seats — is a source of increasing irritation for polite riders concerned about the comfort of others. Photo Credit: Twitter / Kim Kardashian West

Manspreading, the masculine scourge of subway commuters, has moved a step closer towards becoming an official word.

It is now one of about 1,000 fashionable words that have been added to oxforddictionairies.com — with company that includes “awesomesauce” “cat cafe,” and “wine o’clock.” But even though these words will be in the online database, it does not mean they will be a part of the official dictionary.

The Oxford Dictionary website describes the behavior as “the practice whereby a man, especially one travelling on public transport, adopts a sitting position with his legs wide apart, in such a way as to encroach on an adjacent seat or seats.”

The MTA has tried to fight the nasty behavior with a courtesy campaign.

“‘Manspreading’ may be in the Oxford dictionary, but we hope to take it out of the straphangers’ dictionary,” said agency spokesman Adam Lisberg.

The campaign also targets vile riders who crowd in front of subway car doors, blocking other passengers from getting off.