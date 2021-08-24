Marathon of classic ‘The Golden Girls’ episodes to screen in select NYC theaters for two nights only

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Thank you for being a friend! For two nights only, a handful of New York City movie theaters will screen a marathon of classic episodes of “The Golden Girls.”

“Forever Golden! A Celebration of the Golden Girls” will play in movie theaters on Sept. 14 and 21 at 7 p.m. each night. The two-night event is hosted by Fathom Events and ABC Signature.

“There’s a reason ‘The Golden Girls’ was nominated and won so many comedy awards. It’s just that funny,’” said Ray Nutt, Fathom Events CEO. “This celebration of the hilarious show is a treat for existing fans as well as a whole new generation to experience this classic sitcom.”

Starring Bea Arthur (Dorothy Zbornak), Betty White (Rose Nylund), Rue McClanahan (Blanche Devereaux), and Estelle Getty (Sophia Petrillo), “The Golden Girls” follows the four women as they live together in their Miami home during their golden years. The show first aired in 1985 and lasted over 7 seasons and 180 episodes.

The two-night screening will include memorable episodes from the series, including “The Engagement,” “The Flu,” “The Way We Met,” “Ladies of the Evening,” and “Grab That Dough.”

The following theaters are scheduled to host screenings of “Forever Golden! A Celebration of the Golden Girls”:

Regal Sheepshead Bay 14, 3907 Shore Parkway, Brooklyn

Regal Court Street 12, 106 Court Street, Brooklyn

AMC Bay Plaza 13, 2210 Bartow Avenue, The Bronx

AMC Empire 25, 234 W 42nd Street, New York

AMC Kips Bay 15, 570 2nd Avenue, New York

Regal Union Square 14, 850 Broadway, New York

Regal Battery Park 11, 102 North End Avenue, New York

Regal E-Walk 42nd Street 13, 247 W 42nd Street, New York

Regal Kaufman Astoria 14, 35-30 38th Street, Astoria

College Point Multiplex, 28-55 Ulmer Street, Whitestone

Regal Staten Island Stadium, 16 2474 Forest Avenue, Staten Island

Tickets can be purchased online at www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. For a complete list of theater locations and screening locations for Tues., Sept. 21, visit the Fathom Events website.