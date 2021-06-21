East Village’s Drom announces line-up for its first-ever NYC Summer Jazz Series

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Jazz is returning to the East Village this summer.

The popular neighborhood venue Drom, located at 85 Avenue A, recently announced its new NYC Summer Jazz Series, a line-up of nine live jazz performances throughout July and August. Despite hosting several jazz artists over the years, this is Drom’s first-ever dedicated jazz festival.

The performances will run from July 28 through Aug. 22 and will feature some of the city’s most dymanic performers.

“After a 15 month hiatus it feels great to be coming back to live music in full force,” said Drom’s CEO and Director, Serdar Ilhan, “The pandemic was devastating to musicians, their representatives and venues, but we held on by sticking to our mission and staying united”

“We produced a number of festivals at Drom over the years, but not a jazz festival,” said Drom’s Director of Programming, Mehmet Dede. “So in essence this is Drom’s first jazz festival. By presenting new and traditional, local and global jazz over two months, we are bringing it back to the East Village.”

Drom’s NYC Summer Jazz Series will feature the following line-up:

July 28 – MARS: Tim Berne, David Torn, Craig Taborn, Ches Smith

July 29 – Mingus Big Band

July 30 – Greg Osby Quartet and Oran Etkin: Open Arms Project

July 31 – Groove Collective

Aug. 18 – Ravi Coltrane and Juke Joint Jelis feat. Brianna Thomas

Aug. 19 – Camille Thurman with the Darrell Green Trio, and Conrad Herwig Quintet

Aug. 20 – Johnathan Blake and Edmar Castaneda & Ari Hoenig

Aug. 21 – Russell Malone Quartet

Aug. 22 – Stephane Wrembel: The Django Experiment

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit dromNYC.com.