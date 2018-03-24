LATEST PAPER
March for Our Lives NYC: Photos of the Manhattan rally

By amNY.com staff
New Yorkers of all ages flooded the streets of midtown Saturday to take part in the March for Our Lives demonstration.

Organizers hoped to push Congress to enact stricter gun control legislation in the wake of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people.

Below, check out scenes from the march and rally.

Teens rally against gun violence at Saturday's March
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer

Teens rally against gun violence at Saturday's March for Our Lives in Manhattan.

Musician Sir Paul McCartney was among thousands marching
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt

Musician Sir Paul McCartney was among thousands marching in midtown to protest U.S. gun laws.

New Yorkers of all ages participated in Saturday's
Photo Credit: Jennifer S. Altman

New Yorkers of all ages participated in Saturday's March for Our Lives demonstration in midtown.

Participants in Saturday's March for Our Lives demonstration
Photo Credit: Jennifer S. Altman

Participants in Saturday's March for Our Lives demonstration in midtown carried all kinds of signs.

One group participating in Saturday's March for Our
Photo Credit: Jennifer S. Altman

One group participating in Saturday's March for Our Lives demonstration in midtown carried photos of some of the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

New Yorkers of all ages participated in Saturday's
Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Drew Angerer

New Yorkers of all ages participated in Saturday's March for Our Lives demonstration in midtown.

New Yorkers of all ages participating in Saturday's
Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Spencer Platt

New Yorkers of all ages participating in Saturday's March for Our Lives demonstration in midtown made their way through Columbus Circle.

New Yorkers of all ages participated in Saturday's
Photo Credit: Jennifer S. Altman

New Yorkers of all ages participated in Saturday's March for Our Lives demonstration in midtown.

One protester carried a sign in the shape
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer

One protester carried a sign in the shape of a gun.

New Yorkers lined up early to participate in
Photo Credit: Jennifer S. Altman

New Yorkers lined up early to participate in the rally and march.

One group participating in Saturday's March for Our
Photo Credit: Jennifer S. Altman

One group participating in Saturday's March for Our Lives demonstration in midtown carried photos of some of the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting and dressed in white shrouds.

Some New Yorkers carried flags as they demonstrated.
Photo Credit: Jennifer S. Altman

Some New Yorkers carried flags as they demonstrated.

Marchers came with creative signs.
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer

Marchers came with creative signs.

Demonstrators chant and wave signs at Saturday's March
Photo Credit: Jennifer S. Altman

Demonstrators chant and wave signs at Saturday's March for Our Lives rally.

