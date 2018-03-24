News March for Our Lives NYC: Photos of the Manhattan rally By amNY.com staff Updated March 24, 2018 2:57 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email New Yorkers of all ages flooded the streets of midtown Saturday to take part in the March for Our Lives demonstration. Organizers hoped to push Congress to enact stricter gun control legislation in the wake of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people. Below, check out scenes from the march and rally. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer Teens rally against gun violence at Saturday's March for Our Lives in Manhattan. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt Musician Sir Paul McCartney was among thousands marching in midtown to protest U.S. gun laws. Photo Credit: Jennifer S. Altman New Yorkers of all ages participated in Saturday's March for Our Lives demonstration in midtown. Photo Credit: Jennifer S. Altman Participants in Saturday's March for Our Lives demonstration in midtown carried all kinds of signs. Photo Credit: Jennifer S. Altman One group participating in Saturday's March for Our Lives demonstration in midtown carried photos of some of the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting. Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Drew Angerer New Yorkers of all ages participated in Saturday's March for Our Lives demonstration in midtown. Photo Credit: Getty Images/ Spencer Platt New Yorkers of all ages participating in Saturday's March for Our Lives demonstration in midtown made their way through Columbus Circle. Photo Credit: Jennifer S. Altman New Yorkers of all ages participated in Saturday's March for Our Lives demonstration in midtown. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer One protester carried a sign in the shape of a gun. Photo Credit: Jennifer S. Altman New Yorkers lined up early to participate in the rally and march. Photo Credit: Jennifer S. Altman One group participating in Saturday's March for Our Lives demonstration in midtown carried photos of some of the victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting and dressed in white shrouds. Photo Credit: Jennifer S. Altman Some New Yorkers carried flags as they demonstrated. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer Marchers came with creative signs. Photo Credit: Jennifer S. Altman Demonstrators chant and wave signs at Saturday's March for Our Lives rally. By amNY.com staff Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.