Marijuana legalization recommended by New York State Department of Health

The health department cited health and tax revenue benefits in its assessment.

Legalizing marijuana was favored in a state Department

Legalizing marijuana was favored in a state Department of Health report released on Friday. Photo Credit: iStock / Ryland Zweifel

By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com
Legalizing and regulating marijuana in New York now has the backing of the state Department of Health.

A report by the health department was released on Friday suggesting that the benefits of legalizing adult recreational use outweigh the potential negative effects. The report comes roughly six months after Gov. Andrew Cuomo asked DOH to conduct a thorough assessment of the impacts marijuana legalization could have in the state.

The health department cited various health and tax revenue benefits, as well as a reduction in the disproportionate criminalization and incarceration of communities of color, in the assessment’s conclusion.

Officials took a public health approach in its examination, according to state Department of Health Commissioner Howard A. Zucker, interviewing members of various state agencies related to health, public safety, criminal justice, education and economics. Also taken into account was the impact regulated recreational marijuana programs have had in other states.

“This is particularly important because the status quo in NYS is changing as the state shares borders with some jurisdictions that have legalized marijuana and some that are likely to legalize soon,” the report says.

Check back with amNewYork for more on this developing story.

