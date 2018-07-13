News Marijuana legalization recommended by New York State Department of Health The health department cited health and tax revenue benefits in its assessment. Legalizing marijuana was favored in a state Department of Health report released on Friday. Photo Credit: iStock / Ryland Zweifel By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com Updated July 13, 2018 2:55 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email Legalizing and regulating marijuana in New York now has the backing of the state Department of Health. A report by the health department was released on Friday suggesting that the benefits of legalizing adult recreational use outweigh the potential negative effects. The report comes roughly six months after Gov. Andrew Cuomo asked DOH to conduct a thorough assessment of the impacts marijuana legalization could have in the state. The health department cited various health and tax revenue benefits, as well as a reduction in the disproportionate criminalization and incarceration of communities of color, in the assessment’s conclusion. Officials took a public health approach in its examination, according to state Department of Health Commissioner Howard A. Zucker, interviewing members of various state agencies related to health, public safety, criminal justice, education and economics. Also taken into account was the impact regulated recreational marijuana programs have had in other states. “This is particularly important because the status quo in NYS is changing as the state shares borders with some jurisdictions that have legalized marijuana and some that are likely to legalize soon,” the report says. Check back with amNewYork for more on this developing story. By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter More on this topic ‘It has to stop:’ Ex-NYPD cops back marijuana legalization"We need to free up police to actually do police work," a former deputy inspector said. NYPD to issue pot summonses instead of arresting smokersSeveral exceptions still leave smokers open to arrest, such as when there's a "public safety risk." Medical marijuana expansion could ease adult use transition"This industry is probably the fastest moving industry there is right now." Comments Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.