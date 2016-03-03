Martez Stringer charged with stabbing boyfriend in the head by Lincoln Center: NYPD

Martez Stringer was charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

A man has been charged with stabbing his boyfriend in the head with a screwdriver near Lincoln Station. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Andrew Burton

A 30-year-old Bronx man was charged with stabbing his boyfriend in the head with a screwdriver by Lincoln Center early Thursday, police said.

Martez Stringer was charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon for the early morning attack.

Stringer is accused of stabbing his 28-year-old boyfriend twice in the head just before 5:45 a.m. on W. 65th St., police said. A screwdriver was found at the scene.

Lincoln Center security called 911, a law enforcement official said, and Stringer was arrested at the scene. His boyfriend was taken to Mount Sinai West Roosevelt hospital in stable condition.

It was not immediately clear what their argument was about.