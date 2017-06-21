Mary-Louise Parker’s Brooklyn nanny accused of stealing thousands from the ‘Weeds’ star

Mary-Louise Parker lives in Brooklyn Heights with her two children.

The Brooklyn nanny of “Weeds” star Mary-Louise Parker was charged with stealing thousands of dollars from her celebrity employer, according to court records.

Amanda Hosten-St Louis allegedly made multiple withdrawals using Parker’s debit card for more than $3,000 at two Brooklyn Heights locations between April 20 and May 22: a Citibank on Montague Street and a CVS on Henry Street.

Hosten-St Louis was charged with several offenses, including third-degree grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property and first-degree identity theft, according to court records.

She was released without bail on Tuesday evening with a temporary order of protection issued.

An attorney for Hosten-St Louis did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Parker lives in Brooklyn Heights with her two children.

Parker is best known for her role as drug-pushing suburban mom Nancy Botwin in “Weeds” and for her Tony-winning performance in “Proof” on Broadway.