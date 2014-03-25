Mayor announces grant for E. Harlem blast victims

Excavation crews work behind a boarded wall at the site of last week’s building collapse in East Harlem on Tuesday, March 18, 2014. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Pool

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday additional relief is on its way for the victims affected by the March 12 explosion in East Harlem.

The Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City, which is being overseen by first lady Chirlane McCray, has raised money for grants and support services for the tenants of the six buildings that were affected by the explosion that killed eight people.

The city will work with the nonprofit Safe Horizon and two other community groups to offer the package which includes one-on-one case management and counseling and a grant to help pay for food, clothing and other items. For more information on the program, call 212-316-2100.