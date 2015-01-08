Mayor Bill de Blasio and weed: An ongoing saga

De Blasio or De Blazeio? New Yorkers want to know.

Does Mayor Bill de Blasio smoke marijuana?

Or, most directly, has he puffed at Gracie Mansion (which happens to be his home)?

That’s the question buzzing in New York City today. At a press conference on Wednesday, a reporter for the Daily Caller asked de Blasio directly if he and his wife, Chirlane McCray, had smoked weed inside their home.

“I haven’t smoked marijuana since I was at NYU,” de Blasio responded.

Today, he took to social to make light of the situation. He posted a #tbt of himself, looking appropriately collegiate, to Twitter (see above).

“TBT to my NYU days.”

He means DAZE, right?

Also today, a Twitter account surfaced, @BilldeBlazeio (though the user has been active since Nov. 2013).

“I love TBT (Too Blazed Thursday’s)” was posted with de Blasio’s college pic, with a joint tastefully photoshopped into his mouth (see right).

Now, this topic has us remembering, somewhat hazily, past conversations about de Blasio and the green, sticky stuff. Yes, this is a popular topic. The pesky subject just won’t fade away in a cloud of smoke!

There was the “Reefer Madness” poster spotted in a free box outside his home in Park Slope. Remember that? We do!

But there is a buzzkill. Gawker is reporting that the NYPD may be spreading weed rumors. Can’t we all just get along!?

