Mayor Bill de Blasio more interested in donors than the public: Poll

The Quinnipiac poll came a day after de Blasio received his worst approval rating.

Mayor Bill de Blasio talks to the press at 105th Precinct in Queens Village, on May 3, 2016. Photo Credit: MELISSA KRAVITZ

A majority of New Yorkers say Mayor Bill de Blasio is working in the best interests of those who fill campaign coffers, a poll released Wednesday found.

Quinnipiac University’s survey said 55% of voters said he “does favors for developers who make political contributions to campaigns in which he is involved.”

The results come a day after the mayor earned his worst approval rating in his administration with 41% approval rating.

“Since voters see the mayor as part of the problem, they certainly don’t give him good grades for handling the problem,” Quinnipiac University Poll Assistant Director Maurice Carroll said in a statement.

The mayor has come under fire following several federal and state investigations into his campaign funding practices. Although several of his political associates have been subpoenaed, de Blasio says he’s done nothing illegal.

The poll numbers show that New Yorkers do agree with his stance. About 54% say the alleged behavior is “unethical but not illegal.” However only 24% of voters approve of the way he is handling political corruption.

Quinnipiac surveyed 1,038 city voters between May 18 and 23 for the poll which has a margin of error of +/- 3 percentage points.