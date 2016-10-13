Mayor de Blasio’s Gracie Mansion Halloween party ticket giveaway returns

Mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife, Chirlane McCray, will host a Halloween party for New York City residents for the third consecutive year. Above, actors from the New York Film Academy’s Musical Theater program haunt Gracie Mansion on Oct. 31, 2015. Photo Credit: AFP Getty Images / Robyn Beck

Just call him Mayor Bill de-Spookio.

For the third year in a row, de Blasio and first lady Chirlane McCray will open up Gracie Mansion for their annual Halloween party.

The party, which will take place the weekend before Halloween, will offer tours of the mansion as well as face painting, storytelling and a magic show on the front lawn.

Families from throughout the city can enter to win four tickets starting Friday at noon and ending Monday at 5 p.m. by visiting nyc.gov/GracieHalloween or calling 311.

The first family will also host kids who live in homeless shelters and foster care homes as well as those who attend public schools, according to the mayor’s office.

The events will take place on Fri., Oct. 28, 2016 from 5 to 7 p.m., Saturday from 2 to 3 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.