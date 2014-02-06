‘Mean Girls’ reunion: Lindsay Lohan, Daniel Franzese hang in NYC

How fetch.It was a “Mean Girls” reunion in NYC on Wednesday night, when Lindsay Lohan ran into actor Daniel Franzese, …

How fetch.

It was a “Mean Girls” reunion in NYC on Wednesday night, when Lindsay Lohan ran into actor Daniel Franzese, who played her pal Damian in the 2004 flick.

Both happened to be dining at Bodega Negra at Dream Downtown when “they spotted each other across the restaurant,” a spy told us.

The duo then took a photo together, which Lohan posted to Instagram with the caption: “@whatsupdanny #soquiche #werknyc.”

Franzese re-posted the shot, writing: “Sexy #regram from @lindsaylohan a Classic NYC moment after an amazing dinner at #BodegaNegra You can’t sit with us!”