Police were acting on a tip when they found the remains.

Authorities are seeking to identify skeletonized human remains that were discovered buried behind a home in Brooklyn.

The medical examiner’s office said Friday that anthropologists were trying to ID the remains as well as determine the cause of death.

Acting on a tip, law enforcement officials dug up the remains at 657 St. John’s Place in Crown Heights on Thursday.

The New York Police Department declined to comment on the ongoing investigation.