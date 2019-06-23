The annual Mermaid Parade, where women and men dress as scaled and sequined mer-people, took over Coney Island on Saturday with hundreds of thousands of people in attendance.

Arlo and Nora Guthrie, Woody Guthrie’s children, were “King Neptune” and “Queen Mermaid,” respectively, and led the procession down Surf Avenue and down the boardwalk.

It was a beautiful day for the mermaids to play. See below for some of the parade's best looks.

A fisherman shares a kiss with his catch

Mermaids dance in unison

Ladies surround the smallest mermaid

A merman poses in front of Nathan's

Women show off their colors

A young mermaid spreads her message

Parrots performing in the parade

Even pirates made an appearance

Ladies walk down the boardwalk

Mermaids wearing horns pose for their photo

A fabulous sea creature poses for the camera

Handmaids make a splash, too

Some sea creatures show off their gruesome side

King Neptune Arlo Guthrie and Queen Mermaid Nora Guthrie parade on

A vintage beach babe parades down the avenue

Marchers make a statement in a big way

Mermaids pose all in white