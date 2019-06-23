News Mermaid Parade makes a splash at Coney Island By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com Updated June 23, 2019 1:13 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email The annual Mermaid Parade, where women and men dress as scaled and sequined mer-people, took over Coney Island on Saturday with hundreds of thousands of people in attendance. Arlo and Nora Guthrie, Woody Guthrie’s children, were “King Neptune” and “Queen Mermaid,” respectively, and led the procession down Surf Avenue and down the boardwalk. It was a beautiful day for the mermaids to play. See below for some of the parade's best looks. A fisherman shares a kiss with his catch Photo Credit: Todd Maisel Mermaids dance in unison Photo Credit: Todd Maisel Ladies surround the smallest mermaid Photo Credit: Todd Maisel A merman poses in front of Nathan's Photo Credit: Todd Maisel Women show off their colors Photo Credit: Todd Maisel A young mermaid spreads her message Photo Credit: Todd Maisel Parrots performing in the parade Photo Credit: Todd Maisel Even pirates made an appearance Photo Credit: Todd Maisel Ladies walk down the boardwalk Photo Credit: Todd Maisel Mermaids wearing horns pose for their photo Photo Credit: Todd Maisel A fabulous sea creature poses for the camera Photo Credit: Todd Maisel Handmaids make a splash, too Photo Credit: Todd Maisel Some sea creatures show off their gruesome side Photo Credit: Todd Maisel King Neptune Arlo Guthrie and Queen Mermaid Nora Guthrie parade on Photo Credit: Todd Maisel A vintage beach babe parades down the avenue Photo Credit: Todd Maisel Marchers make a statement in a big way Photo Credit: Todd Maisel Mermaids pose all in white Photo Credit: Todd Maisel A marching band plays with pride Photo Credit: Todd Maisel By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.