Mermaid Parade makes a splash at Coney Island

By Shaye Weaver shaye.weaver@amny.com
The annual Mermaid Parade, where women and men dress as scaled and sequined mer-people, took over Coney Island on Saturday with hundreds of thousands of people in attendance.

Arlo and Nora Guthrie, Woody Guthrie’s children, were “King Neptune” and “Queen Mermaid,” respectively, and led the procession down Surf Avenue and down the boardwalk.

It was a beautiful day for the mermaids to play. See below for some of the parade's best looks.

A fisherman shares a kiss with his catch

Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

Mermaids dance in unison

Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

 

 

Ladies surround the smallest mermaid

Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

A merman poses in front of Nathan's

Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

Women show off their colors

Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

A young mermaid spreads her message

Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

Parrots performing in the parade

Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

Even pirates made an appearance

Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

Ladies walk down the boardwalk

Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

Mermaids wearing horns pose for their photo

Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

A fabulous sea creature poses for the camera

Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

Handmaids make a splash, too

Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

Some sea creatures show off their gruesome side

Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

King Neptune Arlo Guthrie and Queen Mermaid Nora Guthrie parade on

Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

A vintage beach babe parades down the avenue

Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

Marchers make a statement in a big way

Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

Mermaids pose all in white

Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

A marching band plays with pride

Photo Credit: Todd Maisel

