Messages of love: Warm Hearts messages announced to inspire hope in Chinatown

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Chinatown is aglow with love, peace, and joy thanks to messages of warmth from amNewYork Metro readers.

The words provided by readers in the Warm Hearts contest are here, and their glow is already inspiring Chinatown locals.

During the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic as business owners were losing their livelihoods and residents were losing their homes, Wellington Chen, the executive director of the Chinatown BID, was striving to find a way to instill hope in a community ravaged by an invisible attacker.

With tourism non-existent and morale in the area falling to points of severe depression, Chen teamed up with Schneps Media to ask amNewYork Metro readers for their assistance.

Readers submitted hundreds of open letters to the struggling and historically rich community designed to remind locals they are not alone — and perhaps more importantly — not forgotten.

“The contest is asking what would you say to someone who has not eaten? What would you say as a holiday greeting to those who are losing their jobs? It will be a message to all those who have closed to say hang in there. The message is to be kind and caring, be kind to one another,” Chen said at the contest’s inception.

Now, as the Big Apple begins its recovery process, the winners of the Warm Hearts contest aim to help that healing procedure amidst anti-Asian attacks and business hardships. The rise in unprovoked violence targeting members of the AAPI community has only served to underscore the need for support. Currently messages of hope are inspiring passersby from the electronic display on the Chinatown information kiosk between Canal and Baxter Streets, but will soon also don large banners that will hang from lampposts and dress up vacant storefronts to remind those suffering to hang on.

Five of the contributors to the Warm Hearts campaign were selected and recognized with $100 gift cards for their support: Alex Nguyen, Chris Moy, Giosyamirith Pacheco, Kurlene John, and Maureen Chen.

All of their messages of support will be on public display to encourage Chinatown to keep on going and that things will get better.

The gift cards were provided by Hanover Bank. With branches located in Chinatown and Lower Manhattan, the bank has witnessed the hardships of the area, such as rapid store closures and even some residents fleeing. By awarding the gift cards, Hanover bank hopes to contribute to their home’s comeback story through the warm hearts of others.

“Hanover Bank is committed to helping the communities we serve thrive and is happy to be involved in this very important initiative to support the Asian American community and Lower Manhattan which are integral neighborhoods to the fabric of New York City,” said Brian K. Finneran, Hanover Bank president.