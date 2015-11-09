Mets TV network SNY moving to 4 WTC

Mets TV network SNY is moving to 4 WTC. Photo Credit: Charles Eckert

Media firms continue to ditch midtown for lower Manhattan.

SNY, the network home of broadcasts the Mets and other New York sports teams, is one of the latest firms to announce plans to relocate its offices and broadcast studios out of midtown by 2017. The network signed a 17-year lease at 4 World Trade Center for 83,000 square feet, World Trade Center Properties announced Monday.

The space will also be shared with family companies, Sterling Equities and Sterling Project Development, who will also be relocating their offices to 4 WTC.

“SNY is going to broadcast from 4 WTC and use this place to shape its identity the way other media companies have used Rockefeller Center or Times Square,” said Janno Lieber, president of World Trade Center Properties, in a statement.

Condé Nast, Time Inc., HarperCollins, Macmillan, the Daily News and Broadcast Music, Inc. are a handful of the media tenants that have relocated their offices downtown over the last few years. 21st Century Fox and News. Corp are expected to move their offices into 2 WTC upon completion, and take up 1.3 million square feet of office space upon the tower’s completion.

“Downtown has undergone a total transformation, at the World Trade Center, and we’re excited to be involved,” said Mets owner Fred Wilpon, who’s also chairman and co-founder of Sterling Equities.