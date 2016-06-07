Miguel Colon-Vazquez, Brooklyn soldier who drowned in Texas, honored with flags at half-staff

He was among nine who died during a training exercise.

The mayor’s office ordered Tuesday that all of the city’s flags fly at half-staff in honor of a Brooklyn soldier who died on duty last week.

Staff Sgt. Miguel Colon-Vazquez, 38, of Boerum Hill, was one of nine soldiers who drowned in Fort Hood, Texas, on June 2 during a training exercise when their vehicle overturned while crossing a flooded creek. Colon-Vazquez, had a 13-year career with the Army and served several tours in Afghanistan and Iraq.

“His decorated career in the Army serves as an inspiration to all New York City and the nation, and our hearts go out to his family and friends,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement.

Colon-Vazquez leaves behind a wife and four children. Details about his funeral arrangements have yet to be released by the Army. The flags will fly half-staff until he is buried.

The Army is continuing to investigate the accident, which took place as Texas faces severe flooding.