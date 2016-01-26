Miklos Solyom, dressed as Statue of Liberty in Times Square during NYC blizzard, charged with aggressively panhandling

He was charged with aggressive begging in a public place.

A man dressed as the Statue of Liberty was charged with aggressively demanding money for a photo in Times Square at the height of the blizzard, authorities said.

Miklos Solyom, 45, was standing in the normally-busy intersection as snow fell around him at about 5:15 p.m. on Saturday when he spotted a man walking past. Solyom allegedly stuck his arm out and wouldn’t let the man walk past, according to court records.

“Take a picture with me,” he apparently said, according to the criminal complaint. When the man agreed, Solyom then demanded he pay up $5.

The man said he had $4, but Solyom allegedly stuck firm, insisting on $5.

Solyom was charged with aggressive begging in a public place for apparently hassling a man, a misdemeanor. He accepted an adjournment in contemplation of dismissal.

An attorney for Solyom did not immediately respond to a request for comment.