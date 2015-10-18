Miriam Velez-Samayoa found dead in Queens bathtub, boyfriend Carlos Leon wanted for questioning: NYPD

Carlos Leon, also known as Carlos Alvarado, is wanted for questioning.

Authorities are looking for the boyfriend of a woman who was found dead in a bathtub with burns on her body.

The NYPD says Miriam Veliz-Samayoa, 28, was found just after 4 a.m. Saturday, unresponsive with burns on her body in her apartment at 147-28 90th Ave., Jamaica.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, and her death has since been ruled a homicide.

Police say the victim’s boyfriend, who goes by Carlos Leon and Carlos Alvarado, is wanted for questioning.

Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-8477. All calls will be kept confidential.