Molotov cocktail thrown at NYPD vehicle on Staten Island, cops say

A Molotov cocktail was thrown at an NYPD vehicle on Staten Island on Wednesday, March 15, 2017, police said. Above, an NYPD van is parked on the street in New York City. Photo Credit: Allison Joyce

Police are on the hunt for a man who they said threw a Molotov cocktail at an NYPD van on Staten Island early Wednesday morning.

The large marked van, which was serving as a temporary police headquarters at the time, was parked near the corner of Jersey Street and Benziger Avenue in the borough’s New Brighton neighborhood around 3 a.m. when police said the unidentified man threw the Molotov cocktail at the vehicle.

Two police officers who were on patrol in the area witnessed the attack and chased the suspect, but he was able to escape, according to cops.

The Molotov cocktail did not strike the vehicle, which police said was unoccupied at the time, and the officers were able to recover it.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Police described the suspect as a male who was wearing all black clothing. So far, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.