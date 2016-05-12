Mom of twin toddlers tied up during Bronx home invasion, NYPD says

The woman suffered a minor cut to her leg but refused medical attention, police said.

Police are looking for two men who they said tied up a mother during a home invasion while her two toddlers were inside the Bronx apartment.

According to police, the suspects forced their way into the apartment on East 141st Street around 10:45 a.m. on May 5.

Once inside, the men bound the 39-year-old mother with Zip Ties, leaving her 2-year-old twin sons alone, the NYPD said.

The woman suffered a minor cut on her leg when one of the suspects cut off the Zip Ties around her leg so that she could show them where the money was in the house, police said. She refused medical attention at the scene, according to the NYPD.

The suspects then stole an undetermined amount of cash as well as jewelry before fleeing, police said.

On Thursday, the NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477.