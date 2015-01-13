Money flies off armored truck on Long Island Expressway

Money went flying off an armored truck on the Long Island Expressway early Tuesday morning, police said. The bag of …

Money went flying off an armored truck on the Long Island Expressway early Tuesday morning, police said.

The bag of money flew out of the truck at about 2:40 a.m. when the rear passenger door was opened as the truck was driving east, near Yellowstone Boulevard, police said.

More than $170,000 was lost, according to reports. While police said they didn’t have information on the amount that was lost, a spokesman said $40 was recovered.

The GardaWorld armored truck, driven by a 31-year-old man, was then taken to a facility, police said.

A spokesman for GardaWorld said the company was working with police on the incident and declined to comment further.