Morningside Heights fire leaves elderly woman dead, man in critical condition: NYPD

An 88-year-old woman died in an apartment fire in Morningside Heights on Monday evening, according to authorities.

Police responded to a call of a fire on the 15th floor of an apartment building on La Salle Street at about 7:22 p.m., they said.

The 88-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man were rushed to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead and the man was in critical condition, police said.

Investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing. The identity of the victims were not immediately released by authorities.