A motorcycle cop was hit by a car while working the Puerto Rican Day Parade Sunday morning, police said.

The officer was riding near Fifth Avenue and 52nd Street when the car hit him, police said. He was taken to Bellevue in stable condition.

The circumstances surrounding the accident were unclear.

Another motorcycle officer was hit during last year’s parade, according to reports. The officer suffered a broken leg when a BMW rammed into him on 84th Street near Park Avenue.