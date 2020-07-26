Motorcycle rider critical after crash in popular Brooklyn tourist strip

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A 38-year-old motorcycle rider is in critical condition after he broadsided a car making a turn on a Brooklyn waterfront community busy with restaurant patrons Saturday evening, police said.

The victim, not immediately identified, was apparently riding a 3-wheel trike Cam Am, a motorcycle hybrid along Emmons Avenue in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn, when he struck the side of a black Audi making a turn onto East 27th Street at about 5 p.m.

The impact sent the rider hurling onto the pavement, where he suffered massive head and body injuries, police from the 61st Precinct said. Police closed the busy intersection to traffic and rushed the rider to NYU Langone Hospital’s trauma center.

The impact of the crash spun both vehicles around, leaving a large amount of debris from the trike in the middle of Emmons Avenue.

The driver of the Audi stayed on the scene, apparently stunned at having been hit in his vehicle. He was apparently not injured in the crash.

No charges were filed against the driver pending further investigation by Highway Collision Investigation teams. Police believe the rider was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.