Quantcast
FacebookTwitterEmail
News

Motorcyclist dies after slamming into median on Upper West Side, getting run over by minivan

Alison Fox
November 30, 2014
1 min read

The man was riding a white 2014 Kawasaki motorcycle.

A 44-year-old motorcyclist died late Saturday night when he rammed into the center median of the Henry Hudson Parkway and was hit by a minivan, police said.

The man, who was not identified pending family notification, was riding down the parkway about 9:15 p.m., approaching West 72nd Street. He hit the median and was flung off his white 2014 Kawasaki motorcycle into the northbound lanes, police said.

A 26-year-old man driving the Mazda minivan then struck the motorcyclist. The minivan driver remained at the scene and was not arrested, police said.

Alison Fox

View all posts

You may also like