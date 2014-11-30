Motorcyclist dies after slamming into median on Upper West Side, getting run over by minivan

A 44-year-old motorcyclist died late Saturday night when he rammed into the center median of the Henry Hudson Parkway and was hit by a minivan, police said.

The man, who was not identified pending family notification, was riding down the parkway about 9:15 p.m., approaching West 72nd Street. He hit the median and was flung off his white 2014 Kawasaki motorcycle into the northbound lanes, police said.

A 26-year-old man driving the Mazda minivan then struck the motorcyclist. The minivan driver remained at the scene and was not arrested, police said.