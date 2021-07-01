Motorcyclist dies of injuries following crash in Midtown

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A motorcyclist died of his injuries following a collision in Midtown on Thursday morning.

At 6:49 a.m. on July 1, officers responded to a 911 call regarding a collision between a vehicle and a motorcycle at East 57th Street and 1st Avenue. Upon their arrival, police found a 22-year-old man on the ground with trauma throughout his body.

A preliminary investigation found that the victim was operating a red 2010 Yamaha motorcycle westbound on East 57th Street when a blue 2021 Mercedes Benz approached the intersection at 1st Avenue while headed eastbound on East 57th Street. When the Mercedes Benz tried to turn left on 1st Avenue, it struck the victim, causing him to be ejected from the motorcycle and landing on the pavement. The driver of the Benz stayed at the scene following the collision.

EMS rushed the victim to NYC Health & Hospitals/Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.