MTA enforcement agents attacked on Queens bus, cops say

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt

Three MTA employees were attacked while checking for fare beaters on a Queens bus on Sunday morning, police said.

The three enforcement agents were conducting a transit fare evasion operation on the Q44 bus near the corner of 60th Avenue and Main Street, police said.

They approached two men and a woman after boarding one of the buses at about 7:40 a.m. and asked to see proof of their fares. But police said the trio couldn’t verify that they had paid.

That’s when they attacked the agents, police said. No one was seriously injured.

The suspects were taken into custody and Bronx resident Carlos Brito, 19, was charged with assault. Police said the other two suspects were undergoing a psychiatric evaluation and charges were pending.