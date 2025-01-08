MTA trackworker suffers fatal medical episode while working on L train

An MTA New York City Transit worker died while working on a Brooklyn L train Wednesday morning, the Transit Workers Union (TWU) Local 100 reported.

Ricardo Louis, 44, was working on the train at Morgan Avenue in East Williamsburg when he suddenly collapsed at around 3:10 a.m. on Jan. 8. His coworkers found him after he had suffered an apparent medical episode, according to an MTA spokesperson.

The staff attempted to revive him as they called 911, TWU Local 100 President Richard Davis said, adding that EMS brought him to nearby Woodhull Hospital, but he could not be saved.

“On behalf of our membership of 44,000 transit workers, I convey deep condolences to the family of Brother Louis and offer them all the resources of the union as they go forward at this difficult time,” Davis said.

Louis had worked for the MTA since March 16, 2018.

Davis, the head of local transit union, said working on subway tracks is dangerous for multiple reasons, and Local 100 has fought for better workplace conditions.

“Transit work on the subway tracks is hazardous because of constant train traffic and because medical attention is not immediately available,” he said. “TWU Local has always fought for better working conditions and we will determine whether any avoidable hazard contributed to this tragic death.”

In August of 2024, the Biden administration ordered the MTA to improve safety protocols for workers after the death of a flagger on the job in 2023.

During a probe into the MTA’s NYC Transit, the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) discovered some alarming safety issues, which prompted the feds to order the MTA to conduct a safety risk assessment.

At the time, the MTA said it would appeal the federal decision.