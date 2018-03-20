MTA worker dies after fall at 125th Street subway station, NYPD says

The man, 23, fell about 20 feet from one track to another, cops said.

An MTA worker died after falling 20 feet inside a Harlem subway tunnel early Tuesday morning, police said.

The 23-year-old worker, identified by a union source as St. Clair Richards-Stephens, was picking up debris from a southbound 6 train track south of the 125th Street subway station at about 4:50 a.m. when he fell onto the 4/5 train track below, cops said.

He was found unconscious with head trauma and pronounced dead at the scene, police and fire officials said.

Richards-Stephens was in the process of what transit workers call “clearing up” – when those on the tracks clear themselves from the right of way of an oncoming train, according to a source. As Richards-Stephens moved between steel columns to let a train pass, a wooden railing collapsed, causing him to fall onto the lower-level track, the source said.

New York City Transit president Andy Byford said a full investigation into the death is underway.

“These are the days you dread,” he said in a statement. “We are appreciative of New Yorkers’ patience during this morning’s rush hour and for the caring they’re showing for our fallen colleague.”

The Transport Workers Union Local 100 called the death a tragedy “for the entire city.”

“While everyone else was asleep, this young man was working in a tunnel beneath Manhattan so others could get to work, or school, or wherever else they need to go to,” Tony Utano, the union’s president, said in a statement. “We will be conducting an investigation to determine exactly happened and will assist the family in every way possible.”

Service changes were in effect on 4, 5 and 6 trains for several hours following the incident. Regular service was restored at about 10:20 a.m., the MTA said.

With Vincent Barone