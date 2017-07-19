Murray Hill crash involving DOT truck leaves drivers, passenger injured, cops say

The impact caused two vehicles to crash into a Yellow Cab taxi, cops said.

Four people were taken to Bellevue and NYU Hospital after a Honda Civic traveling north on 3rd Avenue at a high rate of speed was struck by a DOT truck that was eastbound on East 34th Street, with both vehicles then smashing into a taxi in Manhattan on Wednesday. Photo Credit: Josmar Trujillo

Four people were injured, including at least one critically, when a car collided with a Department of Transportation truck and then hit a cab in Murray Hill early Wednesday, police said.

The car, a Honda Civic, was speeding up Third Avenue when it slammed into the DOT truck driving east by 34th Street just before 2:30 a.m.

The car and truck, spurred by the impact, then hurtled into a yellow cab.

Four people, all three drivers and one passenger, were taken to area hospitals for treatment, police said. The confirmed critical patient was inside the Honda at the time of the crash.