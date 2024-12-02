NYC Housing Connect adds new, Washington Heights apartment complex to housing portfolio, offering first month of rent for free.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Anaffordable housing lottery at a Washington Heights building to its cost-efficient living program, offering one month of free rent.

Residents searching for modern living options have a new option at Forty Six Fifty, a new residential complex overlooking Fort Tryon Park and The Cloisters at the northern tip of Manhattan. For a limited time, according to Housing Connect, the community is offering new tenants their first month free as part of its introductory promotion.

Affordable units include studios and one, and two-bedroom homes.

Amenities feature a green lobby and a landscaped rooftop, Integrating nature into daily life. The location boasts access to the city’s most treasured park spaces, providing residents with an ideal urban oasis.

The complex displays meticulously crafted interiors and amenities, including panoramic views of the park. Each residence has generous living spaces and state-of-the-art finishes.

Tenants will also benefit from the anticipated tax exemption through the 421-a Tax Incentive Program by the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development, making the complex part of an affordable housing initiative.

Additional fees apply for select amenities, and while pets are welcome, breed restrictions do apply.

Rent includes hot water; however, tenants will be responsible for their electricity, including the electric stove and heating. Household income is limited between $85,715.00 and $218,010.00, depending on the household size and desired bedrooms.

No application fees or security deposits are required for potential residents. Potential tenants can find more details on the official website.